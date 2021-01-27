Funeral Notice: Boghos Douzadjian

BOGHOS DOUZADJIAN

Born on March 10, 1931

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and relative Boghos Douzadjian, who passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

Funeral services followed by interment will take place on Thursday, February 4, 2021, 11:30 a.m. at Hollywood Hills, Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Haygan (Ohannnessian) Douzadjian

Daughter, Vasken & Dzovig Aintablian and daughter, Katia

Daughter, Tony & Shoghig El-Khoury and children, Cynthia & Amai Badami and Mano & Arax El-Khoury

Daughter, George & Hourig Donoyan and children, Christopher & Tamar

Daughter, Bedig &Vano Kalayedjian and children, Aline & Daron

Son, Kevork & Irina Douzadjian and sons, Antranik & Andre

Brother, Hagop Douzadjian and family, Lisa and Paul

Deceased: Sara & Johnny Yousefian and family Anita, Veronica and John Jr.

Deceased: Knarik & George Merhi and family Yola, Susan and Therese

Brother, Aram & Azad Douzadjian

Sister, Berj & Anahid Bedian and family, Ara & Alan

Brother-in-law, Anto & Nora Ohannessian and family (Canada)

Brother-in-law, Ohanness & Jina Ohannessian, and family (Canada)

Kevork & Shoghig Altounian and family (Washington DC.)

Sose & Vartan Kevorkian and family (Washington DC.)

Alice Krikorian and family (Washington DC.)

Ani & Mesak Festekjian and family (Washington DC.)

Maro & Koko Movsesian and family (Washington DC.)

Manoush Malatian and family

Maral Malatian and family

Levon and Larisa Sarkisyan and family

Seza & Boghos Kurdian and family

And all relatives and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tavlian Preschool & KG in Address: 1317 Sinaloa Ave, Pasadena, CA 91104 Phone: (626)398-8199 OR COAF at https://www.coaf.org/en/ in honor of Boghos Douzadjian.