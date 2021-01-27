Funeral Notice: Boghos Douzadjian

BOGHOS DOUZADJIAN
Born on March 10, 1931
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and relative Boghos Douzadjian, who passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.
Funeral services followed by interment will take place on Thursday, February 4, 2021, 11:30 a.m. at Hollywood Hills, Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Haygan (Ohannnessian) Douzadjian
Daughter, Vasken & Dzovig Aintablian and daughter, Katia
Daughter, Tony & Shoghig El-Khoury and children, Cynthia & Amai Badami and Mano & Arax El-Khoury
Daughter, George & Hourig Donoyan and children, Christopher & Tamar
Daughter, Bedig &Vano Kalayedjian and children, Aline & Daron
Son, Kevork & Irina Douzadjian and sons, Antranik & Andre
Brother, Hagop Douzadjian and family, Lisa and Paul
Deceased: Sara & Johnny Yousefian and family Anita, Veronica and John Jr.
Deceased: Knarik & George Merhi and family Yola, Susan and Therese
Brother, Aram & Azad Douzadjian
Sister, Berj & Anahid Bedian and family, Ara & Alan
Brother-in-law, Anto & Nora Ohannessian and family (Canada)
Brother-in-law, Ohanness & Jina Ohannessian, and family (Canada)
Kevork & Shoghig Altounian and family (Washington DC.)
Sose & Vartan Kevorkian and family (Washington DC.)
Alice Krikorian and family (Washington DC.)
Ani & Mesak Festekjian and family (Washington DC.)
Maro & Koko Movsesian and family (Washington DC.)
Manoush Malatian and family
Maral Malatian and family
Levon and Larisa Sarkisyan and family
Seza & Boghos Kurdian and family
And all relatives and friends
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tavlian Preschool & KG in Address: 1317 Sinaloa Ave, Pasadena, CA 91104 Phone: (626)398-8199 OR COAF at https://www.coaf.org/en/ in honor of Boghos Douzadjian.
