Funeral Notice: Anahid and Yeprem Kendirjian

ANAHID KENDIRDJIAN

Born on March 25, 1938, Iskenderoun

YEPREM KENDIRDJIAN

Born on December 11, 1929, Mousa Ler

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, great aunt, relative, and friend Anahid Kendirdjian, who passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 in Los Angeles.

And with great sorrow, we also announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, great uncle, relative, and friend Yeprem Kendirdjian, who passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 in Los Angeles.

Funeral services and interment will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 1:30p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

They are survived by their:

Daughter, Reba and Krikor Pilibosian and daughter, Lori Pilibosian (Detroit)

Granddaughter, Marina and Ishkhan Bozabalian and daughter, Lumina Meghri Bozabalian (Detroit)

Son, Vahe Kendirdjian and daughter, Serina Kendirdjian (Detroit)

Daughter, Betty and Antranik Makerian and son, Melkon Makerian (Los Angeles)

Granddaughter, Talar and Roupen Minassian (Los Angeles)

Son, Razmig Kendirdjian and sons, Shant, Vartan, Sarkis, and Armen Kendirdjian (Detroit)

Granddaughter, Alene and Hagop Hagopian and daughter, Juniper Hagopian (Los Angeles)

And the entire Kendirdjian Manoukian, Pilibosian, Makerian, Kerkezian, Makhoulian, Bozabalian, Minassian, and Hagopian families, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mousa Ler Association of Detroit, to benefit the medical needs in Anjar, Lebanon. Donations maybe made online or make checks payable to Mousa Ler Association of Detroit. Memo: Yeprem & Anahid. Mail to: 19300 Ford Rd., Dearborn, MI 48128.