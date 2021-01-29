U.S. Ambassador to Baku Congratulates Azerbaijan for ‘Restoring Territorial Integrity’

ANCA Rebukes Ambassador in Baku for ‘Celebrating Azerbaijani Aggression.’

The United States Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger has reportedly congratulated Azerbaijan for “restoring its territorial integrity” and has expressed the U.S.’s readiness to take part in rebuilding lands that came under Baku’s control after the war, reported Azernews.az on Thursday.

Litzenberger made the remarks during a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, according to a press statement issued by the ministry on Wednesday.

According to Azernews, Litzenberger also said that American companies are ready to participate in reconstruction efforts, especially in management of water resources, road and other infrastructure efforts, as well as cooperation in the fields of digital and information technologies.

“We are troubled by unconfirmed reports that our Ambassador in Baku is celebrating Azerbaijani aggression and – even worse – enlisting Americans in the commercial exploitation of indigenous Armenian lands,” said Armenian National Committee of America Executive Director Aram Hamparian.

“In light of published accounts characterizing his comments in this regard, Ambassador Litzenberger should set the record straight – explaining whether he is in fact pushing U.S. investments in areas of Artsakh seized by Azerbaijan,” added Hamparian.

Azernews reported that Jabarov told Litzenberger that his ministry is developing programs to attract foreign investors in Baku’s reconstruction efforts.