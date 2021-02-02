Armenia Files ‘Inter-State’ Case Against Azerbaijan in European Court of Human Rights

The government of Armenia on Monday filed an inter-state application against Azerbaijan with the European Court of Human Rights asserting that Baku violated several international conventions during and after it unleashed a war against Artsakh, Armenia’s ECHR representative said in a statement.

Specifically, the Armenian government claims that Azerbaijan has violated the right to life, prohibition of torture and inhuman treatment, the right to liberty, the right to property, the right to personal and family life, the right to education, as well as a number of other international conventions that protect the rights of the population in Artsakh and Armenia.

Among other things, the government raised issues pertaining to the protection of the rights of prisoners of war, individual civilian captives, displaced people, deceased and wounded persons and their relatives, lost personal property, as well as the rights of local and international reporters. A vast trove of evidence has has been submitted along with the application.

“The Inter-State Application is an essential step for triggering an international legal action by Armenia. It is also noteworthy that this Application is the first Inter-State Application submitted by Armenia at the ECHR,” said the statement.

Armenia’s ECHR representative Yeghishe Kirakosyan told Armenpress that he anticipated that the court will meticulously review Armenia’s complaint against Azerbaijan, whose violations, he said will be recorded.

“The volume of evidence detailing [Azerbaijan’s] violations is very vast and that’s why the demands have been presented in succinct detail. The final expectation is a certain compensation for the violation of the rights of specific people, I am speaking about both material and non-material damages,” Kirakosyan told Armenpress who said the specific amount of damages will be discussed when the court examines the case.