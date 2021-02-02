WATCH: Portantino Says Calif. Should Begin Divesting from Turkey

California State Senator Anthony Portantino, in an interview with Asbarez Editor Ara Khachatourian on Tuesday said, California should begin the process of divesting from Turkey.

The remark was in response to a question regarding legislation passed by both houses of the California legislature and signed by the governor, calling on the state to divest from Turkey.

Portantino, who has visited Artsakh on several occasions, also said that the State of California must continuously reaffirm Artsakh’s right to self-determination, since the state was one of the first to recognize Artsakh independence.

The senator also discussed several measures to assist California residents as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to ravage the state. He discussed renter and landlord relief efforts, opportunities for small business loan. Portantino emphasized the need for comprehensive mental health education in the schools, highlighting the toll the pandemic has taken on especially younger Californians who have had to learn remotely and limit their interactions under the state stay at home mandates.

Portantino also discussed the Assembly District Election Meetings, commonly know as the ADEMs, which provide registered democrats an opportunity to run for seats in the California State Democratic Party structure. He explained that the elections allow grassroots activists to become part of the state party’s decision-making process. The deadline to turn in ballots for the elections is Wednesday, February 3.