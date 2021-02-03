ANCA-PN Raises Funds for Artsakh Through Virtual Events

Over the past two months, Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region’s Professional Network hosted several virtual events to raise funds for Artsakh, as part of its “Strength in Numbers” Initiative. The events drew in young professionals who participated in these events, while simultaneously assisting those organizations that are doing humanitarian work in Artsakh.

“The ANCA Professional Network has directed its focus on the humanitarian crisis that has unfolded in the homeland,” remarked Alina Sarkissian, Co-Chair of the ANCA-PN. “By contributing to long-lasting relief for the families displaced by the war, we aim to showcase effective ways for professionals in the United States to create a positive impact on those who have suffered the heaviest consequences of this war,” she continued.

The first event, an Online Virtual Concert, took place on December 10, featuring up-and-coming musical talents, Yeva and Vazgen Barsegian. The repertoire included modern renditions of Armenian classics and folk music, which filled the hearts of the attendees. During the event, Dickran Khodanian, previous ANCA-WR Communications Director also reported his experiences from the homeland. ANCA-PN donated $1,500 from this event to Armenian Relief Society’s Amanor Program, aimed at providing Christmas toys to children from Artsakh during the holiday season.

A week later, the ANCA-PN organized a Trivia Night. The competition pitted 10 groups against each other and revealed the participants’ depth of knowledge. The night quickly turned to a lively contest, where groups were competing to answer a series of questions about Artsakh’s history and culture. By the end of the night, a group ascended to the top, claiming their rightful place as the champions of the trivia night. ANCA-PN donated $1,650 from this event to Project Hope Armenia for its ongoing projects in Artsakh.

After a short Christmas Break, ANCA-PN launched a 3-week event series that focused on wellness and mindfulness. The series titled “Mindfulness Saturdays,” featured a yoga session with Mary-Rita Sarkissian, a fitness work-out session with Lara Bedrossian, and meditation and sound bath with Seta Avedissian and Torkom Ji. A total of $825 from these events was donated to the Armenian Wounded Heroes Fund to assist with the rehabilitation and physical recovery needs of wounded soldiers.

To stay up to date with ANCA-PN’s upcoming events, you can follow their facebook or instagram pages.