Funeral Notice: Berge Nazarian

BERGE NAZARIAN

Born on March 4, 1942

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and relative Berge Nazarian, who passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021.

Funeral services followed by interment will take place on Wednesday, February 24, 9 a.m. at Hollywood Hills, Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Alice (Shohmelian) Nazarian

Daughter: Silva and Jimmy (Harout) Seradarian and children, Anthony, Sophia and Olivia

Daughter: Arlene and Ken Zapko and children, Christian, Luke and Isabella

Brother: John Nazarian

And the entire Nazarian, Darakjian, Boyadjian, Tootikian, Shohmelian, Seradarian, Zapko, Hamalian, Badakian, Houlian, Bosnoyan, Hovsepian (Yousouf), Markarian, Sarkissian families.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Berge Nazarian to: Children of Armenia Fund (COAF), 149 5th Avenue, Suite 500, New York, NY 10010 or the Armenian Missionary Association of America, 31 W Century Road Paramus, NJ 07652