ARF Youth of Armenia Hold Protest at Government Building

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Youth Organization of Armenia on Thursday staged a protest in front of the government building demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who by signing the November 9 agreement not only has surrendered territories to Azerbaijan, but has drastically set back Armenia’s development.

“Everything is very clear: we have no opportunities with Nikol Pashinyan. Everything is going to be bad and Armenia is on the brink of ruin,” ARF Youth Organization of Armenia Central Executive member Kristine Vardanyan told reporters. “It is without Nikol Pashinyan that Armenia will have the ability stand on its own two feet and to develop.”

Vardanyan said that people should be reminded of the current dangers so they don’t tire of fighting.

“If the situations remains unchanged, the treacherous and incompetent government, which contradicts country’s interests will continue to govern Armenia,” explained Vardanyan. “Armenia is condemned and our physical existence is in danger.”

The ARF Youth leader said that Armenia is currently being governed by a mentally unstable individual, because of whom “we lost the war and who, after losing the war, was calling on soldiers to come to the streets of Yerevan and settle scores—a person who is not able to negotiate and push forward Armenia’s interests.”

“We’ll be here every day. Your are not going to be able to rest. Our protests will continue and you are going to leave the government,” said ARF member Gor Sargsyan. “It will be recorded in history that people like Nikol Pashinyan will have no place in our country.”