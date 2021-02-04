Azerbaijan Bans Search and Rescue Operations in Artsakh

ICRC representatives visit 4 Armenian detainees kept in Azerbaijan

Artsakh search and rescue teams have been unable to resume their operations to find casualties of the 2020 war because Azerbaijani authorities continue to impose bans on those operations for unknown reasons.

According to Artsakh Rescue service, Azerbaijani authorities indefinitely banned Artsakh rescuers from resuming their operations on Wednesday without giving any explanation. The missions are conducted every day, with the last one taking place on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the Artsakh rescue service reported that Azerbaijani authorities were not allowing the search and rescue missions to operated citing “various kinds of projects that the Azerbaijanis are implementing in the areas that have fallen under their control.”

Since November 13, the day search operations for bodies and those missing in action began, Artsakh authorities have recovered the remains of 1355 people. According to data, 15 of the 1355 victims were civilians, while the remaining 1340 were military servicemen.

Meanwhile, representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross on visited on Monday and Tuesday four Armenian detainees, including civilians and servicemen, being held in Azerbaijan, the ICRC Armenia Office Communications Program Manager Zara Amatuni told Armenpress on Thursday.

Amatuni said the captives were given an opportunity to communicate with their family members, Amatuni adding that during the visit, the ICRC representatives monitored the detention conditions and the health of the captives.

The Armenian military said on Thursday that there have been no border incidents along the Armenian’s border with Azerbaijan, reporting that line of contact was in “stable operational situation.”

Citing the National Security Service, Armenia’s Defense Ministry said said in a news release that no incidents took place in the Vorotan-Davit Bek portion of the Goris-Kapan interstate road, which is under the protection of NSS border troops.

“The units of the Armenian Armed Forces and the National Security Service border troops continue controlling the border at the entirety of its length and are fulfilling their objectives,” the defense ministry said.