Funeral Notice: Hagop Baghoomian

HAGOP BAGHOOMIAN

Born in 1934, Iran

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and relative Hagop Baghoomian, who passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, 11 a.m. at St. Mary;’s Armenian Apostolic church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Aghavni (Danielian) Baghoomian

Son, Vrej and Evelina Baghoomian and children, Greg, Eric and Viviane

Daughter, Sonik and Vigen Movsisian and children, Shakeh and Gevorg

Son, Vahe and Monica Baghoomian

Sister, Sarik Baghoomian and family

Nieces and nephews, Aghaian, Zargarian and Bagoomian families

In-laws, Norik Danielian, Nvart Vartanian, Hasmik Sefian and Armik Shahbazian families

In-laws, Gulinian, Movsisian and Mikoy

And all relatives and friends.