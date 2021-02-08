Funeral Notice: Hagop Baghoomian

HAGOP BAGHOOMIAN
Born in 1934, Iran
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and relative Hagop Baghoomian, who passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, 11 a.m. at St. Mary;’s Armenian Apostolic church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Aghavni (Danielian) Baghoomian
Son, Vrej and Evelina Baghoomian and children, Greg, Eric and Viviane
Daughter, Sonik and Vigen Movsisian and children, Shakeh and Gevorg
Son, Vahe and Monica Baghoomian
Sister, Sarik Baghoomian and family
Nieces and nephews, Aghaian, Zargarian and Bagoomian families
In-laws, Norik Danielian, Nvart Vartanian, Hasmik Sefian and Armik Shahbazian families
In-laws, Gulinian, Movsisian and Mikoy
And all relatives and friends.
