Funeral Notice: Rostom (Rostik) Hoonanian

ROSTOM (ROSTIK) HOONANIAN

Born on October 30, 1933

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother and relative Rostom (Rostik) Hoonanian, who passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021.

Funeral services followed by interment will take place on Wednesday, February 17, 12 p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Ashkhen Hoonanian

Daughter, Armine and Zareh Movessian and children, Shaunt, Lara and Raffi

Son, Armen and Anida Hoonanian and daughter, Bella

Brother, Diran and Elizabeth Hoonanian

Niece, Leisa Ani and Tim Watson and children, Libby and Hue

And all relatives and friends.