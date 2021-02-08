Funeral Notice: Rostom (Rostik) Hoonanian

ROSTOM (ROSTIK) HOONANIAN
Born on October 30, 1933
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother and relative Rostom (Rostik) Hoonanian, who passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021.
Funeral services followed by interment will take place on Wednesday, February 17, 12 p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Ashkhen Hoonanian
Daughter, Armine and Zareh Movessian and children, Shaunt, Lara and Raffi
Son, Armen and Anida Hoonanian and daughter, Bella
Brother, Diran and Elizabeth Hoonanian
Niece, Leisa Ani and Tim Watson and children, Libby and Hue
And all relatives and friends.
