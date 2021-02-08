Death Notice: Dr. Misak Nubar Tebelekian

Dr. MISAK NUBAR TEBELEKIAN

Born on December, 13, 1942

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, Misak Nubar Tebelekian, who passed away on Friday January 15, 2021.

Private funeral services will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Takouhi Tebelekian

Son, Levon and Lori Tebelekian and children, Shaunt and Sarine

Son, Noubar and Elina Tebelekian and children, Mikael and Elizabel

Sister, Nadia and Garo Mavian and family

Sister-in-law, Lidia Tebelekian and family

Brother-in-law, Vartan Kasilian and family

Brother-in-law, Misak Kasilian and family

And the entire Tebelekian, Tepelikyan, Kasilian, Mavian, Santikian, Gukasov, Gozanyan, Djeredjian and Vardanyan families, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Garabed Armenian Church, 1614 N. Alexandria, Los Angeles, CA. 90027.