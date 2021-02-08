Death Notice: Dr. Misak Nubar Tebelekian

Dr. MISAK NUBAR TEBELEKIAN
Born on December, 13, 1942
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, Misak Nubar Tebelekian, who passed away on Friday January 15, 2021.
Private funeral services will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Takouhi Tebelekian
Son, Levon and Lori Tebelekian and children, Shaunt and Sarine
Son, Noubar and Elina Tebelekian and children, Mikael and Elizabel
Sister, Nadia and Garo Mavian and family
Sister-in-law, Lidia Tebelekian and family
Brother-in-law, Vartan Kasilian and family
Brother-in-law, Misak Kasilian and family
And the entire Tebelekian, Tepelikyan, Kasilian, Mavian, Santikian, Gukasov, Gozanyan, Djeredjian and Vardanyan families, relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Garabed Armenian Church, 1614 N. Alexandria, Los Angeles, CA. 90027.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.