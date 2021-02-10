Funeral Notice: Kyork Jarchafjian

KYORK JARCHAFJIAN
Born in 1942, Aleppo, Syria
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and relative Kyork Jarchafjian, who passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 16, 3 p.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Church 500 S. Central Ave, Glendale, CA 91204. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Lindali Derghazarian
Son, Raffi Jarchafjian
Daughter, Ara & Nayeri Mikailian and son
Son, Hagop & Kalin Jarchafjian
Mr. & Mrs Antranik Jarchafjian and children
Mr. George Dervishian (Syria)
Mr. & Mrs Sarkis Derghazarian and children (Syria)
Mr. & Mrs Khatchadour Djanji and children (Holland)
Mr. & Mrs Avedis Adourian and children (Syria)
Mr. & Mrs Avedis Dervishian and children (Syria)
Mr. & Mrs George Gouldalian and Daughter (Syria)
Mr & Mrs Levon Mikailian
Mr. & Mrs Alfred Zadourian
And the entire Jarchafjian, Derghazarian,Mikailian, Zadourian, Hagopian, Sabah and Shawa families, relatives and friends.
