Funeral Notice: Kyork Jarchafjian

KYORK JARCHAFJIAN

Born in 1942, Aleppo, Syria

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and relative Kyork Jarchafjian, who passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 16, 3 p.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Church 500 S. Central Ave, Glendale, CA 91204. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Lindali Derghazarian

Son, Raffi Jarchafjian

Daughter, Ara & Nayeri Mikailian and son

Son, Hagop & Kalin Jarchafjian

Mr. & Mrs Antranik Jarchafjian and children

Mr. George Dervishian (Syria)

Mr. & Mrs Sarkis Derghazarian and children (Syria)

Mr. & Mrs Khatchadour Djanji and children (Holland)

Mr. & Mrs Avedis Adourian and children (Syria)

Mr. & Mrs Avedis Dervishian and children (Syria)

Mr. & Mrs George Gouldalian and Daughter (Syria)

Mr & Mrs Levon Mikailian

Mr. & Mrs Alfred Zadourian

And the entire Jarchafjian, Derghazarian,Mikailian, Zadourian, Hagopian, Sabah and Shawa families, relatives and friends.