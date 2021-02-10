Death Notice: Arshag Shahinian

ARSHAG SHAHINIAN
Born on May 15, 1946, Aleppo, Syria
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Arshag Shahinian, who passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 in Downey, California.
Funeral service details will be announced at a later date.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.