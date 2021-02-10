Funeral Notice: Trastamad T. Derderian

TRASTAMAD T. DERDERIAN

Born on March 31, 1959, Beirut, Lebanon

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, son, brother, and relative Trastamad Tavit Derderian, who passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 23, 2 p.m. at The Old North Church (Red church) in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Dzovig J. Derderian

Daughter, Patil T. Derderian

Son, Tavit T. Derderian

Mother, Arousyak Kerboyan

Brother, Robert & Arpy Demirjian, and daughters

Sister, Luna & Tony Tauok, and sons (Lebanon)

Sister, Venus & Hagop Gorgi, and son

Sister, Tina & Joe Saade, and children

Sister, Virna & Alex Geokgeozian, and daughter

Parents-in-law, Jacques and Ossanna Garabedian

Brother-in-law, Kevork Garabedian

Relatives Hagop & Rita Semergian, and family (Lebanon)

Relatives Alice & Avedis Akhian, and sons

Relatives, Azniv & Koko Gulbash

Relatives, Rosin & Zaven Atashian, and sons

Relatives, Tony & Tina Akhian, and children

And the entire Derderian, Kerboyan, Garabedian, Semergian, Abdalian, Kayayan, Hovagimian, Aprahamian, Majarian, Vartanian, Farah, Hakimian, Artinian, Kouyoumdjian, Shegian, Papazian and Manougian families, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Trasdamad Derderian to AYF With Our Soldiers or Armath, in memory of Trastamad Derderian- UAV.