Funeral Notice: Trastamad T. Derderian

TRASTAMAD T. DERDERIAN
Born on March 31, 1959, Beirut, Lebanon
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, son, brother, and relative Trastamad Tavit Derderian, who passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 23, 2 p.m. at The Old North Church (Red church) in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Dzovig J. Derderian
Daughter, Patil T. Derderian
Son, Tavit T. Derderian
Mother, Arousyak Kerboyan
Brother, Robert & Arpy Demirjian, and daughters
Sister, Luna & Tony Tauok, and sons (Lebanon)
Sister, Venus & Hagop Gorgi, and son
Sister, Tina & Joe Saade, and children
Sister, Virna & Alex Geokgeozian, and daughter
Parents-in-law, Jacques and Ossanna Garabedian
Brother-in-law, Kevork Garabedian
Relatives Hagop & Rita Semergian, and family (Lebanon)
Relatives Alice & Avedis Akhian, and sons
Relatives, Azniv & Koko Gulbash
Relatives, Rosin & Zaven Atashian, and sons
Relatives, Tony & Tina Akhian, and children
And the entire Derderian, Kerboyan, Garabedian, Semergian, Abdalian, Kayayan, Hovagimian, Aprahamian, Majarian, Vartanian, Farah, Hakimian, Artinian, Kouyoumdjian, Shegian, Papazian and Manougian families, relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Trasdamad Derderian to AYF With Our Soldiers or Armath, in memory of Trastamad Derderian- UAV.
