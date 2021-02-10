Death Notice: Zvart Badakasian

ZVART BADAKASIAN

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and relative Zvart Badakasian, who passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

Due to the pandemic, funeral services will be private.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Dr. Raffi and Siran Tashjian

Grandson, Dr. Randy and Emily Tashjian

Granddaughter, Lori Tashjian and Lina Moore

Daughter, Atty. Joseph and Karine Kanimian

Grandson, Atty. Greg and Naomi Kanimian

Son, Berge and Seta Badakasian

Grandsons, Andrew, Nicholas, and Gabriel Badakasian

Son, Armen Badakasian

And the entire Talatinian, Badakasian, Tashjian, Kanimian, Boujikian, Khederian, Andonian, Kondralian, Manugian, Soghomonian, Youssefian and Kazazian, Karpanian families, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ararat Home of Los Angeles, 15105 Mission Hills Road, Mission Hills, CA 91345.