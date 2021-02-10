Death Notice: Zvart Badakasian

ZVART BADAKASIAN
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and relative Zvart Badakasian, who passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021.
Due to the pandemic, funeral services will be private.
She is survived by her:
Daughter, Dr. Raffi and Siran Tashjian
Grandson, Dr. Randy and Emily Tashjian
Granddaughter, Lori Tashjian and Lina Moore
Daughter, Atty. Joseph and Karine Kanimian
Grandson, Atty. Greg and Naomi Kanimian
Son, Berge and Seta Badakasian
Grandsons, Andrew, Nicholas, and Gabriel Badakasian
Son, Armen Badakasian
And the entire Talatinian, Badakasian, Tashjian, Kanimian, Boujikian, Khederian, Andonian, Kondralian, Manugian, Soghomonian, Youssefian and Kazazian, Karpanian families, relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ararat Home of Los Angeles, 15105 Mission Hills Road, Mission Hills, CA 91345.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.