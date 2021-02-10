Is a Series about Armenia’s IT Sector Headed to Netflix?

Production is set to begin on a new series for Netflix that will focus on Armenia’s technology sector with a focus on its startup culture, according to a report in StartHub Armenia.

The project, which will be called “Musk Factor,” will be a 10 to 12 episode series that will focus on the ups and downs of the startup environment in Armenia.

“We decided to mix business with pleasure by creating a television series that will reflect the intellectual-technological potential of Armenia,” the series producer Rafayel Tadevosyan told StartHub Armenia.

According to Tadevosyan, who is also a television host in Armenia, the script has already been approved by Netflix producers and the shooting is expected to start in the near future. The theme has been inspired by the late Karen Vardanyan, a pioneer in Armenia’s high-tech industry.

Tadevosyan announced that the comedy will not only focus of the Armenia’s startup ecosystem and the important role technology plays in every-day life, but will also highlight human values being lost to technological development—from relationships, tolerance to the negative impact that comes with the advancement of technology.