Funeral Service: Koharig Bouldoukian

KOHARIG BOULDOUKIAN
Born on February 23, 1933, Lebanon
It is with a great sorrow that we announce the passing away of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister , sister-in-law and relative Koharig Bouldoukian, who passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 1:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 500 S. Central Ave. Glendale. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
She is survived by her:
Daughter, Sona and Boghos Kazandjian and son, Haig
Son, Dr. Garo and Seta Bouldoukian
Son, Mardig and Nora Bouldoukian and son, Nareg
Daughter, Annouk Bouldoukian
Son, Dr. Kevork and Katrin Bouldoukian
Grandson, Harout and Lily Bouldoukian
Granddaughter, Talar Bouldoukian and son, Ryan
Granddaughter, Lara and Nareg Partamian
Grandson, Chahan and Therese Kaandjian and daughter, Alexandra
Granddaughter, Sareen and Hovhannes Aroustamyan and son, Leon
Granddaughter, Sophie Bouldoukian
Grandson, Raffi Bouldoukian
Sister, Sima Marounian and family (Canada)
Brother-in-Law, Noubar and Evantia Bouldoukian
Relatives, Nancy Bouldoukian and son, Alexander
Relatives, Harout and Tsoline Bouldoukian and children, Christophe, Matthew and Olivia
Relatives, Kozadjian Family (England and Oman)
And the entire Bouldoukian, Kazandjian, Koulian, Nigoghossian, Marounian, Kozadjian, Ghazarian, Partamian, Nakkashian, Aroustamyan and Attarian families.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Koharig Bouldoukian to
Western Prelacy, 6252 Honolulu Ave. Glendale, Ca, 91214.
