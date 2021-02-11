Funeral Service: Koharig Bouldoukian

KOHARIG BOULDOUKIAN

Born on February 23, 1933, Lebanon

It is with a great sorrow that we announce the passing away of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister , sister-in-law and relative Koharig Bouldoukian, who passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 1:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 500 S. Central Ave. Glendale. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Sona and Boghos Kazandjian and son, Haig

Son, Dr. Garo and Seta Bouldoukian

Son, Mardig and Nora Bouldoukian and son, Nareg

Daughter, Annouk Bouldoukian

Son, Dr. Kevork and Katrin Bouldoukian

Grandson, Harout and Lily Bouldoukian

Granddaughter, Talar Bouldoukian and son, Ryan

Granddaughter, Lara and Nareg Partamian

Grandson, Chahan and Therese Kaandjian and daughter, Alexandra

Granddaughter, Sareen and Hovhannes Aroustamyan and son, Leon

Granddaughter, Sophie Bouldoukian

Grandson, Raffi Bouldoukian

Sister, Sima Marounian and family (Canada)

Brother-in-Law, Noubar and Evantia Bouldoukian

Relatives, Nancy Bouldoukian and son, Alexander

Relatives, Harout and Tsoline Bouldoukian and children, Christophe, Matthew and Olivia

Relatives, Kozadjian Family (England and Oman)

And the entire Bouldoukian, Kazandjian, Koulian, Nigoghossian, Marounian, Kozadjian, Ghazarian, Partamian, Nakkashian, Aroustamyan and Attarian families.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Koharig Bouldoukian to

Western Prelacy, 6252 Honolulu Ave. Glendale, Ca, 91214.