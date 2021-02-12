Armenian American Museum Announces General Contractor Search

GLENDALE—The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California is seeking a General Contractor for the construction of the landmark center slated for summer groundbreaking.

The museum has issued a Request for Qualifications for interested General Contractors. The RFQ response deadline for interested General Contractors is March 5.

The museum anticipates the selection and appointment of the General Contractor in Spring 2021.

The Armenian American Museum will rise to a two-level 50,820 square foot museum complex built on a one-level semi-subterranean parking garage. The first level will feature the grand lobby, auditorium, learning center, demonstration kitchen, gift shop, and administrative offices. The second level will be dedicated to the permanent and temporary exhibition galleries as well as the collections archives.

The cultural and educational center’s programming plans include producing and hosting powerful, immersive, and thought-provoking permanent and temporary exhibitions, leading meaningful dialogues and discussions through engaging public programs, providing educational programs for adults, youth, kids, and families, preserving Armenian heritage through the museum’s collections and archives, and serving as an iconic venue for memorable experiences, gatherings, and celebrations.

The Armenian American Museum will be constructed in Central Park in Glendale, California. The museum has secured a long-term ground lease for up to 95 years with the City of Glendale for the city-owned property.

The mission of the Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California is to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. The vision is a cultural campus that enriches the community, educates the public on the Armenian American story, and empowers individuals to embrace cultural diversity and speak out against prejudice.