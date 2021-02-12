Protesters Gather at Freedom Square at Vazgen Manukyan’s Urging

Vazgen Manukyan, the candidate for prime minister of the National Salvation Movement, called a mass protest on Friday, saying that recent developments, especially the threat to border communities in Syunik prompted the protest gathering.

Speaking to journalists at the protest, Manukyan stressed that Friday’s event was not organized by the National Salvation Movement, which has announced a massive rally for February 20. He explained that the gathering was his own initiative as there were pressing issued to discuss with the public.

“There is an urgent situation. It became clear what is going on in Syunik… It became evident that a new agreement of capitulations has been signed behind our backs. In addition to this, a decision has also been made to not allow journalists to freely report on these issues, which raises a more concern that there is another agreement. This path to the destruction of our homeland is continuing,” Manukyan told reporters Friday.

He said that everything must be done to create a popular movement, adding that it has been difficult to bring them the streets. Manukyan said that the way to bring down the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is to work on his lever, one of which is his My Step bloc and the other the high-ranking officials in the police force.

“If that structure crumbles, he will crumble,” said Manukyan.

Armenian Revolutionary Federation Supreme Council of Armenia Chairman Ishkhan Saghatelyan, who is also the lead coordinator of the National Salvation Movement said there was an imperative for the immediate gathering to address issues with the public.

“When Nikol Pashinyan says there is no public demand for a change in government, he is actually insulting the public,” said Saghatelyan, who said the ruling party will feel it on its own skin the need for that change.