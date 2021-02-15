Yerevan Refutes Aliyev’s Claim of Establishing Nakhichevan Corridor

The November 9 agreement made by Armenia’s Prime Minister and the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan does not contain any provisions on the establishment of any corridor, Armenia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan told Armenpress.

The foreign ministry made the statement in response to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev who said that “the joint statement contains a special provision on the establishment of the Nakhichevan corridor.”

“Paragraph 9 of the November 9 trilateral statement mentions the unblocking of all economic and transport ties in the region,” the Spokesperson said, adding that this is the approach Armenia pursues on issues of establishing regional stability, as well as the prospects of cooperation in the region.

“The above paragraph does not contain any provisions for the establishment of a corridor. Any road or communication route passing through the territory of Armenia will be exclusively under the jurisdiction of Armenia’s sovereignty,” Naghdalyan said.