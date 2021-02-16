Minsk Group Co-Chairs Meet with Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on Tuesday met separately via video conference with foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan Ara Aivazyan and Jeyhun Bayramov.

The co-chairs, Igor Popov of Russia, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the U.S. were joined by the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (PRCiO) Andrzej Kasprzyk on the calls.

“The Co-Chairs engaged with each minister in a lengthy and substantive exchange of views on issues related to the promotion of stability in the region, the modalities of the mediation process, and the role of the PRCiO,” said a statement.

“Germany fully supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group led by its Co-Chairs to find a long-lasting solution,” Germany’s Ambassador to Armenia Michael Johannes Banzhaf said in an interview with Armenpress on Tuesday.

“Germany fully shares the view that the cessation of hostilities is only a first step to end the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. Efforts must be renewed for a negotiated, peaceful, comprehensive and sustainable settlement of the conflict, including on the status of Nagorno Karabakh,” added the German envoy.

Banzhaf also spoke about the issue of prisoners of war saying that it is a humanitarian issue which has to be settled with full respect for international humanitarian law.

“I do hope that further progress will be achieved in the near future. My sympathy is with all families waiting with growing impatience to embrace their beloved ones,” Banzhaf said.

“Germany for its part is supporting the International Committee of the Red Cross. Germany is also supporting the cooperation of the German Red Cross with the Armenian Red Cross in this regard. The problem of access to Nagorno Karabakh is still unsolved, which prevents humanitarian aid prevented from unfolding its full effect. A speedy settlement to this issue is urgently needed,” the Ambassador stressed.