ICRC Representatives visit Armenian Captives in Baku

Representatives of the Baku office of the International Committee of the Red Cross visited Armenian servicemen and civilians held in Azerbaijan, Spokesperson for ICRC Armenia Zara Amatuni told Armenia’s Public Television channel on Tuesday.

She said ICRC representatives visited four Armenian captives – both servicemen and civilians – earlier this month.

Amatuni said the international organization does not publish the list of captives, but assures that they regularly visit those whose captivity has been confirmed by the Azerbaijani authorities.

“The so-called list is the data that we have, we record, which we regularly go through to understand whether there is progress in our work in each case,” Amatuni explained.

“However, the so-called list or any data we collect is also a confidential process between us and the relevant authorities, which we do not disclose to the public,” she said.

On a related matter, in accordance to the provisions of the November 9 agreement Azerbaijan handed over the remains of 106 people killed during the 44-day war through the mediation of the Russian peacekeeping command in Artsakh, Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan reported.

The search for the bodies of the victims of the recent war and possible survivors continues, he said.

In addition, both sides have begun efforts to find and transfer the remains of Armenian and Azerbaijani victims of the 1990s war, the President informed.