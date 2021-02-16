Report on Azeri Delays on Returning POWs Sent to UN Rights Council

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Armen Tatoyan said his office sent a detailed report to the United Nations Human Rights Council on Monday stating that the Azerbaijani authorities are delaying the return of captives, and they are grossly violating international mandates and requirements.

The report specifically refers to the Azerbaijani authorities abuse of legal procedures and politicizing of the issue of the repatriation of prisoners.

“By doing so, they are causing mental suffering to our society and, and foremost, to the families of the captives, and by toying with their emotions they are causing targeted raising of tensions,” said Tatoyan who explained that the submission of the report took into consideration the dates and timing of upcoming scheduled sessions of the UN Human Rights Council.