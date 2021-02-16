Funeral Notice: Armenouhie Oughourlian

ARMENOUHIE OUGHOURLIAN

Born April 10, 1927 Beirut, Lebanon

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and relative Armenouhie Oughourlian, who passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Monday, March 8, 3:30 p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

She is survived by her:

Son, Karnig and Betty Ougourlian

Granddaughter, Carine Ougourlian and daughter Sera

Grandson, Avo and Silva Oughourlian and children Sarine & Shahan

Deceased brothers Zaven, Kourken and George Stamboulian’s children and their families

Sister-in-law, Hripsime Oughourlian and families

In-laws, Khatchadourian family

In-laws, Sona Markarian and Family

And the entire Oughourlian, Mekhjian, Bahadourian, Dantziguian, Kahvedjian, Varjabedian, Jizmedjian, Atamian, Tchilinguirian, Hussenjian, Derderian, Demirjian, Tcheurekjian, Pomakian, Madenlian, Keuleyan, Manoukian, Sarafian, Nigoghossian, Matossian and Chalvarjian.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ACF Shirvanian Youth Center or Children of Armenia Fund.