Funeral Notice: Armenouhie Oughourlian

ARMENOUHIE OUGHOURLIAN
Born April 10, 1927 Beirut, Lebanon
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and relative Armenouhie Oughourlian, who passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021.
Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Monday, March 8, 3:30 p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
She is survived by her:
Son, Karnig and Betty Ougourlian
Granddaughter, Carine Ougourlian and daughter Sera
Grandson, Avo and Silva Oughourlian and children Sarine & Shahan
Deceased brothers Zaven, Kourken and George Stamboulian’s children and their families
Sister-in-law, Hripsime Oughourlian and families
In-laws, Khatchadourian family
In-laws, Sona Markarian and Family
And the entire Oughourlian, Mekhjian, Bahadourian, Dantziguian, Kahvedjian, Varjabedian, Jizmedjian, Atamian, Tchilinguirian, Hussenjian, Derderian, Demirjian, Tcheurekjian, Pomakian, Madenlian, Keuleyan, Manoukian, Sarafian, Nigoghossian, Matossian and Chalvarjian.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ACF Shirvanian Youth Center or Children of Armenia Fund.
