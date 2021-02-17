McKenzie Family Donates $25,000 to the ANCA-WR

Long-time ANCA-WR supporters and benefactors, Mr. and Mrs. David and Laura McKenzie and their daughter Elizabeth Stanton have donated $25,000 to the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region to help expand the ongoing advocacy efforts of the organization.

The McKenzie family is a staple in the American entertainment industry and has made countless valuable contributions to the advancement of the Armenian Cause. “We are so proud of the work that ANCA-WR does to protect the rights of the Armenian people, continue the fight for justice for the Genocide and for Artsakh, and bring it to the forefront of human rights for all,” stated the McKenzie Family in the announcement of its generous donation.

In appreciation of this generous donation, ANCA-WR Chairperson, Nora Hovsepian, Esq. stated: “Despite all the challenges of the last year, the ANCA-WR continued its work to advance the Armenian Cause at every level, from engaging political circles to expanding our media relations. David and Laura McKenzie, along with their daughter Elizabeth Stanton, have once again shown their dedication and support for our efforts through their generous donation.

We are profoundly grateful for their consistent encouragement and their recognition of the importance of our projects, and we thank them as we look forward to proving that with the strength provided by loyal supporters like the McKenzie family, our work for Hai-Tahd will never stop.”

David McKenzie is also one of the Executive Producers of the Emmy-nominated documentary Hate Among Us which tracks the origins of hate crimes against members of the Jewish faith. His latest film about the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh will be released in the coming months.

In 2018, ANCA Western Region awarded the Architects of Denial executive producers and team, including David and Laura McKenzie as well as Elizabeth Stanton with the distinguished “Excellence in Media” Award, in recognition for all their efforts and commitment in advancing the Armenian Cause.

In addition to their work with Architects of Denial, both Laura McKenzie and Elizabeth Stanton have brought further exposure to Armenia and its people by featuring Armenia on their respective travel shows, “Laura McKenzie’s Traveler” and “Elizabeth Stanton’s Great Big World.” With their segments, they were able to highlight Armenia’s rich history and culture through their interactions with the locals and several sightseeing destinations, thereby promoting tourism and wide-spread interest. Elizabeth Stanton is currently the host of a hit TV show “World’s Funniest Animals” on the CW Network.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region is the largest and most influential nonpartisan Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues in pursuit of the Armenian Cause.