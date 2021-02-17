Funeral Notice: Loucin (Sassounian) Bedrossian

LOUCIN (SASSOUNIAN) BEDROSSIAN
Born on April 17, 1933, Aleppo, Syria
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and relative Loucin Bedrossian, who passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.
Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 3 p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
She is survived by her:
Son, Aram and Aznive Bedrossian and children
Son, Vartan and Elizabeth Bedrossian and children
Son, Hratch Bedrossian
Son, Shant and Karoleen Bedrossian and children
Sister, Antoinette Alexanian and family
And all relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to ARS Anahid Chapter, 5300 White Oak Ave., P. O. Box 19191 Encino, CA 91416-9191.
