ARF Leaders Meet with Armenia’s Russian Ambassador

Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bureau President Armen Rustamyan accompanied by ARF Supreme Council of Armenia Chairman Ishkhan Saghatelyan on Wednesday met with Russia’s Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin at the Russian Embassy, reported the ARF Press Office.

Among the issues discussed during the meeting were Armenia-Russia relations; the current political developments in Armenia; the activities taking place in Armenia and Artsakh; the Russian peacekeeping mission; the return of POWs from Azerbaijani, the current mediation efforts by the OSCE Minks Group co-chairs; as well as developments in the Middle East.