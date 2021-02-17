Soldiers’ Remains Returned to Artsakh Appear to Have Been Previously Buried

Soil and dirt found on the remains of 106 Artsakh soldiers, which were returned by Azerbaijan on Tuesday, indicate that they had been previously buried, Hounan Tatevosyan a spokesperson for Artsakh’s emergency situations service told Armenpress on Wednesday.

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan announced that through the mediation of the Russian peacekeeping force, Azerbaijan returned the remains of 106 military servicemen.

Last week Artsakh presidential chief of staff Artak Beglaryan sounded the alarm about reports circulating that remains of missing servicemen were buried in mass graves by Azerbaijani forces.

Tatevosyan said that the exchange took place at the intersection of Karmir Shuka and Shekher communities.

“The direction, from where Azerbaijan returned the remains indicate that fallen soldiers were those missing in action from Jebrail and Fizuli operation,” said Tatevosyan. “The most applications from parent and relatives were received from those [presumed to be lost] in this area.”

The number remains recovered to date from search operations, as well as those returned from Azerbaijan is 1,485, said Tatevosyan.