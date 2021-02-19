Funeral Notice: Setrag Cherchian

SETRAG CHERCHIAN
Born on April 6, 1936, Mousa Ler
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather and relative Setrag (Dedo) Cherchian, who passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021.
Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 12 p.m. at Fairhaven Memorial Park & Mortuary, 1702 Fairhaven Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92705.
He is survived by his:
Son, Hovig & Nairy Cherchian and family
Daughter, Dikran & Sevan Sassounian and family
Son, Vahe Cherchian
And all relatives and friends
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Setrag Cherchian to the Orange County Armenian Center (Venmo: @ACF-OrangeCounty; checks payable to ACF Orange County, 5305 W. McFadden Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92704) or Forty Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church (5315 W. McFadden Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92704).
