Erdogan to Join Aliyev at ‘Grey Wolves School’ Groundbreaking in Shushi

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will reportedly join his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev at a groundbreaking ceremony Shushi for a “Grey Wolves” school, named after the ultra-radical, militant and national Turkish organization.

Plans for the establishment of such a school in Shushi, which was surrendered to Azerbaijan as a result of the November 9 agreement, were proposed last month by Turkey’s Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli. The Grey Wolves are considered the military wing of the party, which has close ties to Erdogan.

A party delegation visited Azerbaijan on February 2 to propose the school, with Aliyev pledging to determine a location in Shushi as part of his grand plan to rebuild the areas under Azerbaijani control.

According to the Hürriyet Daily News, Bahceli’s aid Yusuf Ziya Gunaydin reported Erdogan’s attendance at the ceremony. No date has been announced.

The Artsakh Foreign Ministry on February 1 expressed its deep concern over the “intentions of the ultra-right nationalist Turkish Nationalist Movement Party and its affiliated extremist neo-fascist organization ‘Grey Wolves’ to implement certain projects in the occupied territories of Artsakh, in particular, in the town of Shushi.”

“The presence of any kind of foreign forces in the occupied territories of Artsakh, promoting the ideology of pan-Turkism and neo-fascism and resorting to terror as the main means of achieving their goals, poses a great threat not only to the Republic of Artsakh, but also to regional and global security,” said the Foreign Ministry in its statement.

“The fact that these forces are supported by the top leaderships of Turkey and Azerbaijan for the implementation of their projects in occupied Shushi testifies to the plans of Ankara and Baku to create hotbeds of tensions in the region and the neighboring countries, as well as to undermine the efforts of the international community for the peaceful, comprehensive, and just settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict,” added the foreign ministry.

The Grey Wolves is a pan-Turkist organization which was established by MHP founder Alparslan Türkeş in late 1960.