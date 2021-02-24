Young Protesters Call on YSU Students to Join Homeland Salvation Movement

A group of young protesters gathered on Alex Manoukian Street in Yerevan with calls for students to join their calls for the government’s resignation, they entered the Yerevan State University campus on Wednesday.

The young activists urged YSU students and faculty to join the “Armenia Without Nikol” effort.

The protesters first went to the university law school and later to its international relations department.

“We would like thank the Yerevan State University and all other universities and colleges that have joined the Homeland Salvation Movement,” announced the protest organizers.

Armenian Revolutionary Federation Youth Organization of Armenia Central Executive member Christine Vardanyan explained that currently the main objective must be to defend the state.

YSU Acting Director Gegham Gevorgyan reiterate his earlier position: “I believe that this government must resign.”

The protesters then left the YSU campus and headed for Armenia’s State Economy University. They attempted to enter the building but were met with a large number of law enforcement officers who began pushing and shoving the protesters and did not allow them entry, forcing the protesters to enter the building from another entrance.

The protesters entered the university president’s waiting room and declared that the Homeland Salvation Movement is demanding that all citizens join the movement. They also entered the lecture halls and urged students to walk out and join the effort.

The protesters said the students and faculty at both facilities supported their effort of demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his government.