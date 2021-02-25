…And Ankara is ‘Concerned’ about Democracy!

Official Ankara on Thursday was quick to respond to the demand for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation voiced by Armenia’s military top brass, with Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu condemning “the coup attempt in Armenia.”

Speaking in Hungary’s capital, Budapest, where he is on an official visit, Cavusoglu said Turkey “opposes any types of coup, not matter what. Turkey condemn the coup attempt in Armenia,” reported al Monitor.

“We are against coups and coup attempts wherever in the world,” added Cavusoglu, saying that the Caucasus has gained a chance for stability and peace that must not be missed.

Turkish President’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said Turkey was “deeply concerned” over the developments in Armenia.

“We view the unfolding situation as a coup attempt and unequivocally condemn it. Turkey always sides with democracy and the free will of citizens – wherever in the world they may come under attack,” Altun wrote on Twitter.