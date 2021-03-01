Funeral Notice: Rosine Tenkerian

ROSINE TENKERIAN

Born on September 24, 1945

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and relative Rosine Tenkerian, who passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021.

Funeral services, followed by interment, will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2:30 p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Ani Badakian and children, Apo and Lelag

Son, Hovig Tenkerian and son, Ohan

Sister-in-law, Maro Tenkerian

Niece, Nayiri Davoyan

And the entire Badakian, Tenkerian, Haroutounian (Artine), Kassabian, Keushgerian, Sabounjian, Sumbulian, Ayvazian, Proodian, Lakhoyan and Kerbeshian families, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AYF With Our Soldiers Fund (In memory of Rosine Tenkerian).