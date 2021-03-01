Funeral Notice: Rosine Tenkerian

ROSINE TENKERIAN
Born on September 24, 1945
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and relative Rosine Tenkerian, who passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021.
Funeral services, followed by interment, will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2:30 p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
She is survived by her:
Daughter, Ani Badakian and children, Apo and Lelag
Son, Hovig Tenkerian and son, Ohan
Sister-in-law, Maro Tenkerian
Niece, Nayiri Davoyan
And the entire Badakian, Tenkerian, Haroutounian (Artine), Kassabian, Keushgerian, Sabounjian, Sumbulian, Ayvazian, Proodian, Lakhoyan and Kerbeshian families, relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AYF With Our Soldiers Fund (In memory of Rosine Tenkerian).
