An Appeal to Political Elite in Homeland

With extreme anxiety and deep concern we follow the current existential crisis in the Homeland and the alienation of cohesive dialogue, mutual respect and concession over a common cause. We are cognizant that answers are sought not only on the recent Artsakh war, but also of blatant failures in security, defense, and diplomacy over the past quarter century.

We are convinced that the Homeland needs a national leadership that inspires confidence to all its citizens and finds its way through the realm of the law in the perimeters of the country’s constitution.

In view of the current mounting threat to Armenia’s peace, progress, prosperity and national unity, we call on all parties to lay aside their differences in the name of the Homeland and the sublime interests of the Armenian nation and gather around a table to formulate a mutually agreed plan for snap elections.

We wholeheartedly pray that all national, political and institutional leadership use their political wisdom to secure lasting peace and tranquility in Armenia.

Rev. Dr. Vahan H. Tootikian, Executive Director

Armenian Evangelical World Council

Zaven Khanjian, Executive Director/CEO

Armenian Missionary Association of America

March 2, 2021