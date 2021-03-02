Funeral Notice: Vazgen Vigen Mirzakhanyan

VAZGEN VIGEN MIRZAKHANYAN

Born in 1951, Tehran, Iran

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, relative, and friend, Vazgen Vigen Mirzakhanyan, who passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021.

Funeral services, followed by interment, will take place on Thursday, March 11, 9:30 a.m. at Glendale Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Zharmen (Der-Sarkissian) Mirzakhanyan

Son, Menua Mirzakhanyan

Daughter, Shantey and Razmig Koulloukian and daughter, Colette Noel

Brother, Khosrov and Valentine Mirzakhanyan

Niece, Adel and Gilbert Galstanyan and daughter Chloe

Niece, Lilit and Haibert Babakhanian and children, Sharlise and Anthony

And the entire Mirzakhanyan, Der-Sarkissian, and Koulloukian families, relatives and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ARS Sepan Chapter Help an Artsakh family fund.