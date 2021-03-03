Funeral Notice: Dikran Minassian

DIKRAN MINASSIAN
Born on December 10, 1955, Lebanon
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and relative Dikran Minassian, who passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Funeral services followed by interment will take place on Thursday, March 11, 2:30 p.m. at Hollwyood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Lena Minassian
Son, Avo Minassian
Daughter, Jirayr and Tania Papazian and children
Son, Roupen and Talar Minassian
Sister, Carlos and Viki Diarbekirian and children
Sister, George and Seta Helou and children
Simon and Silvia Ganimian and children
Hagop and Armine Garabedian and children
Ara and Liza Kalfayan and children
And the entire Minassian, Papazyan, Diarbekirian, Helou, Ganimian, Garabedian, Kalfayan, Megerian, Maghakian, Mkhitarian, Zemroukhdian, Miakaelian, Khanzedian, Cholakian, Avedikian, Keuylian and Kouyoumjian families, relatives and friends.
A memorial lunch will follow at Terrace restaurant.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be made to Armenia and Artsakh orphans.
