Funeral Notice: Dikran Minassian

DIKRAN MINASSIAN

Born on December 10, 1955, Lebanon

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and relative Dikran Minassian, who passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Funeral services followed by interment will take place on Thursday, March 11, 2:30 p.m. at Hollwyood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Lena Minassian

Son, Avo Minassian

Daughter, Jirayr and Tania Papazian and children

Son, Roupen and Talar Minassian

Sister, Carlos and Viki Diarbekirian and children

Sister, George and Seta Helou and children

Simon and Silvia Ganimian and children

Hagop and Armine Garabedian and children

Ara and Liza Kalfayan and children

And the entire Minassian, Papazyan, Diarbekirian, Helou, Ganimian, Garabedian, Kalfayan, Megerian, Maghakian, Mkhitarian, Zemroukhdian, Miakaelian, Khanzedian, Cholakian, Avedikian, Keuylian and Kouyoumjian families, relatives and friends.

A memorial lunch will follow at Terrace restaurant.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be made to Armenia and Artsakh orphans.