TUMO to be Available in Javakhk

The TUMO program will soon be available to the youth of Javakhk. Thanks to the cooperation between TUMO and the Javakhk branch of the Armenian Relief Society, the TUMO educational program will soon operate in the Georgian city of Akhalkalaki.

The youth of Akhalkalaki will be provided with free innovative education and all the necessary equipment to achieve their learning goals. They will engage in self-learning in Akhalkalaki and travel to TUMO Gyumri for workshops and labs. TUMO’s complete educational program will be available to these students. TUMOians will get acquainted with the 14 learning targets, from robotics to animation. TUMO’s workshop leaders will work with participants throughout, ensuring the same quality of education found in all TUMO centers. The TUMO program will be available to Akhalkalaki teenagers in both Armenian and English, starting with 160 participants, with plans for future expansion.

The renovation of the space will be completed in the coming weeks, and the first group of Akhalkalaki TUMOians will start in April 2021.

Founded in 1910, the Armenian Relief Society is an independent, international, philanthropic society serving the humanitarian, social, and education needs of Armenians and non-Armenians alike. The ARS operates in 27 different countries providing aid to local and international communities.

TUMO Center for Creative Technologies is a free educational center for 12-18 year olds, specializing in design and technology. In Armenia, TUMO centers work in Yerevan, Dilijan, Gyumri, Stepanakert, Berd and Gavar cities. There are international TUMO centers operating in Paris, Beirut, Moscow, Tirana and Berlin.