Armenia’s Authorities Seize $45 Million Worth of Heroin

Armenia’s Anti-Contraband officers of the Department of State Revenue Committee discovered some 800 pounds of heroin during a regular check of cargo stored at the Yerevan customs depot with authorities describing the discovery as “unprecedented in the entire region.”

The 33 boxes containing the contraband heroin, with an estimated street value of nearly $45 million were hidden in a 40,000-pound cargo container declared as “baker’s yeast.”

According to officials, emanated from Iran and was to be transported to Europe through Armenia.

Police and National Security Service officers were also involved in the intelligence gathering for the operation.

“The criminal plan was discovered as a result of large-scale and comprehensive analytical work and complex tactical-intelligence actions,” the agency said, noting that K9 units played an important role as well.

Authorities have arrested six suspects, who hold different citizenships, in connection with the alleged operation. An investigation is underway to establish other possible accomplices in what is being called a drug syndicate.