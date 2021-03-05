‘Women of 1915’ Will Begin Streaming on Amazon March 8, International Women’s Day

COCONUT CREEK, Fla.––Armenoid Productions announced that its 2016 multi-award-winning “Women of 1915” feature-length documentary film is slated to stream on Amazon Video in observance of International Women’s Day on March 8. This documentary reveals that it was women who were left behind to experience the worst kind of torture and the most heroic form of resilience during the Armenian Genocide of 1915. The film delineates the stories of these women, along with the lasting impact they had on the lives they saved and touched.

“We decided to stream the premiere of ‘Women of 1915‘ on Amazon Video to coincide with International Women’s Day, because of the film’s universal appeal. One of the women profiled in our film is Victoria Artinian who, having survived the Armenian Genocide and the Great Fire of Smyrna in 1922, migrated to United States. From the ‘ashes’ of death and destruction in her homeland, she succeeded in overcoming these impossible traumatic events to live the American Dream. Amazingly, she also helped raise her daughter’s adopted son who, beginning in his 20s set a path to literally change the world for Victoria Artinian was Steve Job’s adoptive grandmother,” said four-time Emmy Award-winning documentary filmmaker, Bared Maronian.

Additionally, “Women of 1915” combines facts and emotions to honor the brave American and European women including American volunteer Mary Louise Graffam, Japanese diplomat Diana Apkar, and Danish missionary Maria Jacobsen, who dedicated their lives to rescue the survivors of the Armenian Genocide, while risking their own.

“Women of 1915” was made possible by a principal partnership between Armenoid Productions, Armenian Relief Society of Eastern USA and Ararat Eskijian Museum. The Armenian Relief Society of Canada, Armenian Relief Society of Western USA, AGBU and AGBU –Hye Geen also made considerable contributions to this project.

Screened in over 40 cities around the world, this documentary was officially selected by the Switzerland International Film Festival and has received Best Documentary Awards at the International Independent Film Awards, Aphrodite Film Awards, Docs Without Borders Film Festival, and the Pomegranate Film Festival. The ARPA Film Festival’s most prestigious Armin T. Wegner Humanitarian Award honored Bared Maronian, the director of “Women of 1915.”

The creative team behind “Women of 1915” includes, Gloria Sanders as narrator, Bardig Kouyoumdjian as the director of photography, C-rouge as the composer, and Hooshere as the performer. Original soundtrack is available at Spotify and Apple Music.

Bared Maronian’s most recent production Bloodless: The Path to Democracy , a collaboration between Armenoid Productions and Cultural Impact Foundation, is currently gaining rave reviews at international film festivals. It documents Armenia’s 2018 peaceful revolution. Maronian’s earlier 2013 documentary, Orphans of the Genocide, that examines the plight and survival efforts of the over 150,000 orphans of the Armenian Genocide, is currently available on Amazon Video.