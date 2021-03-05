Prelate Welcomes Fresno’s Holy Trinity Church Leaders

Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan welcomed a visit on Wednesday by a delegation from the Holy Trinity Church of Fresno, led by Church pastor Very Reverend Father Ashod Khachadourian.

The delegation also included Berj Apkarian, Armenia’s Honorary Consul to Fresno who is also a member of the Prelacy Executive Council and a National Delegate, as well as members of the Executive Council and church delegates, Bill Sahatdjian and Serpouhie Messerlian, and David Sarabian, Chair and member of the Fresno Church Board of Trustees.

The visit was an opportunity for the guests to convey their heartfelt wishes to the Prelate, and congratulate him on his election as Prelate of the Western Prelacy. During the heartfelt discussion, the guests expressed their full support for the Prelate’s future endeavors and donated $10,000, requesting that a significant goal be arranged for the training of Armenian clergy in the Western Prelacy. After speaking about the efforts of the church within the Fresno community, they invited the Prelate to grant his first Episcopal visit to the Armenians of Fresno in the near future.

In return, the Prelate thanked his guests and praised their long service in the life of the church and the community, and invited them to continue their service to the faithful with renewed faith. The Prelate presented souvenirs to the visitors at the end of the visit and wished them a safe return home.