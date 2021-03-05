Blinken Discusses Karabakh with Pashinyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the need for the immediate return of prisoners of war, hostages and other captives by Azerbaijan during a telephone conversation with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Pashinyan’s office said on Friday.

In regard to the POW issue, Blinken emphasized the importance of the efforts of the OSCE Minks Group co-chairs and expressed Washington’s readiness to continue to play a role to resolve the conflict, according to the statement issued by Pashinyan’s office.

In discussing the post-war situation in the region, the need to resume the peace process with the Minsk Group co-chairs was stressed.

“The Secretary of State stressed the importance of developing partnership with Armenia. He praised Armenia’s achievements in the field of democracy and assured that the United States will continue to provide assistance to Armenia’s reforms agenda,” said Pashinyan’s office.

“The sides attached importance to working together to strengthen the rule of law in Armenia, fighting against corruption, implementing reforms in the justice system and the police.

Nikol Pashinyan thanked the American side for the readiness to provide assistance,” added the statement from the prime minister’s office.