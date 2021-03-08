Funeral Notice: Claris Aroustamian

CLARIS AROUSTAMIAN
Born in 1941, Tehran
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and relative Claris Aroustamian, who passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021.
Funeral services followed by interment will take place on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park, near Old North Church.
She is survived by her:
Husband, Tevan Aroustamian
Son, Ara and Aida Aroustamian and daughter, Camille
In-law, Violet Khachatourian and children
Brother-in-law, Ardashes and Almast Aroustamian and daughters, Aleen and Ariana
Sister, Manik and Karnik Khachian and sons, Armen and Garen
Sister, Helen Chrakhchian and daughter, Erica
Sister, Alice and Hrayr Garabedian and son, Eric
Sister, Edith and Vahe Garabedian and daughter, Melanie
Sister-in-law, Hasmik Nourian and children, Meline and Edwin
Nephew, Fred and Karine Azarian and children, Ashley and Anrdew
And the entire Aroustamian, Khachian, Khachatourian, Kaloustian, Chrakhchian, Garabedian, Nourian, Azarian and Hagopian families, relatives and friends
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.