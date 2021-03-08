Funeral Notice: Claris Aroustamian

CLARIS AROUSTAMIAN

Born in 1941, Tehran

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and relative Claris Aroustamian, who passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021.

Funeral services followed by interment will take place on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park, near Old North Church.

She is survived by her:

Husband, Tevan Aroustamian

Son, Ara and Aida Aroustamian and daughter, Camille

In-law, Violet Khachatourian and children

Brother-in-law, Ardashes and Almast Aroustamian and daughters, Aleen and Ariana

Sister, Manik and Karnik Khachian and sons, Armen and Garen

Sister, Helen Chrakhchian and daughter, Erica

Sister, Alice and Hrayr Garabedian and son, Eric

Sister, Edith and Vahe Garabedian and daughter, Melanie

Sister-in-law, Hasmik Nourian and children, Meline and Edwin

Nephew, Fred and Karine Azarian and children, Ashley and Anrdew

And the entire Aroustamian, Khachian, Khachatourian, Kaloustian, Chrakhchian, Garabedian, Nourian, Azarian and Hagopian families, relatives and friends