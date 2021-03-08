Walter and Laurel Karabian Fellowship Program Now Accepting Applications

The Armenian National Committee of America–Western Region announced the official release of the Walter and Laurel Karabian Fellowship Program application for the 2021 term.

The Walter and Laurel Karabian Fellowship is a nine-month experience that offers young Armenian-Americans the opportunity to enhance their leadership and professional skills. The purpose of this fellowship is to produce professionals in the public policy and political arena.

“We are excited to offer young driven professionals with experience and potential job opportunities through the duration of this fellowship and thanks to the continued patronage of the fellowship’s benefactor Mr. Walter Karabian, Esq.,” stated Karabian Fellowship Selection Committee Member Nareg Kitsinian, Esq.

Components of the 2021 term of the Fellowship have been modified due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The first phase of the fellowship (April – September 2021), will include a full-time placement (virtual or hybrid system) at the ANCA-WR office where the fellow will gain first-hand public policy experience. During the second phase—October through December 2021—the fellow will be placed in a political or legal office in Los Angeles.

Prospective applicants may now learn more about the program by visiting ancawr.org/fellowship. Applicants must submit their resume and cover letter via email to info@ancawr.org by 11:59 p.m. on March 19.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region is the largest and most influential nonpartisan Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues in pursuit of the Armenian Cause.