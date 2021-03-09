Support Our Heroes Donates 5 More Ambulances to Artsakh Defense Army

Support Our Heroes donated an additional five ambulances to the Armenian Armed Forces on Mar. 6

Support Our Heroes, a non-profit organization, has been working closely with the Artsakh Defense Army, supporting the armed forces in the areas of logistics and health, and coordinating its projects closely with the Army High Command.

The organization is made up of a group of Armenia and diaspora based volunteers, whose purpose is to help provide support to veterans and their families. Support Our Heroes’ projects span across multiple geographic areas of Armenia, including Artsakh.

In 2018, Support Our Heroes delivered its first, new generation ambulance to the Artsakh Defense Army. The new Toyota Land Cruiser 78 series ambulances were fully furnished with the latest medical equipment.

As of March 6, Support Our Heroes has delivered five additional new, Toyota Land Cruiser 78 series ambulances, fully furnished with the latest medical equipment.

Support Our Heroes is presently realizing multiple projects with the Artsakh Defense Army, including but not limited to: providing new, model year 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser 78 series 4 x 4 ambulances; renovating Martakert Military Hospital; the construction and furnishing of the Stepanakert Military Hospital Rehabilitation Center & Soldier’s Home; providing clean-power, silent inverter generators for the front lines.

Considering the post-war situation and needs in Artsakh as of December 2020, parallel to its armed forces projects, Support Our Heroes has started its Artsakh Strategic Repatriation project, providing social and economic assistance to families repatriating to Artsakh, reconstruction of damaged homes, and in collaboration with the Artsakh government and the Nakhichevanik village of the Askeran region, the construction and furnishing of new homes in Nakhichevanik for repatriating families.

Support Our Heroes collaborates with thousands of donors, together with individuals and organizations from Armenia and around the world, including charitable organizations such as the Aurora Foundation.

Established in 2016, Support Our Heroes is a non-government, non-profit 501(c)3 organization registered in Armenia and the U.S.