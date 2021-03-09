Israeli Companies Offer to Help Azerbaijan ‘Rebuild’ Karabakh

Israeli companies have offered the government of Azerbaijan assistance in what they are calling “rehabilitating the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh,” Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkey Ibrahim Khazar told the Turkish state-owned Anadolu Agency.

Khazar told Anadolu that other countries to offer Baku assistance are Turkey, Iran, Great Britain, Italy, Hungary and Japan.

“The rehabilitation of liberated territories will be carried out while ensuring the preservation of the region’s historical and authentic heritage alongside technological innovations,” Khazar said.

According to ambassador, the so-called “Nakhchivan Corridor,” which he called a “by product” of the November 9 agreement, has created new opportunities for regional cooperation, chief among them the export trains that have already begun to pass through Azerbaijan on their way from Istanbul to Central Asia and even China in recent weeks.

Khazar claimed that the war has done a lot of damage to Azerbaijan’s economy, saying that Baku reportedly has sustained $50 million in damages.