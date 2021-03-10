GUSD Will Return Elementary Students for On-Campus Instruction on March 29

GLENDALE—On Tuesday, the Glendale Unified Board of Education gave direction for District leaders to move forward with their proposed plan for a phased return of elementary students for on-campus instruction in late March.

Elementary teachers will return to campus on Tuesday, March 23, following the District’s spring break holiday. Students in transitional kindergarten through second grade will resume in-person learning on Monday, March 29, and elementary students in grades three through six will resume in-person learning on Monday, April 5. The District will offer a full-time distance learning option for the remainder of the school year for all families who choose not to return to campus.

In order to maintain proper physical distancing, Glendale Unified elementary schools will operate on a hybrid schedule. Students returning for in-person learning will alternate between on-campus and distance learning in stable groups. Child care in the District’s Technology Learning Pods will continue to be available on days when students are distance learning. The more than 1,000 students who have been enrolled in Technology Learning Pods since the beginning of the 2020-21 school year will have priority for child care. The District is working diligently to assess the need and provide child care for teachers and staff who are reporting to work locations.

As of March 5, Glendale Unified has facilitated COVID-19 vaccination appointments for all teachers and staff who wish to receive a vaccine. Second dose appointments will occur the week of March 22, before students return for on-campus instruction. The District has invested 21 million dollars in CARES Act funding to ensure school and district facilities are safe for students and employees. Added health and safety measures include upgraded MERV-13 filters in all HVAC systems; HEPA filters in classrooms; touchless thermometers at entrances to all facilities; portable handwashing stations and water fountains converted to handwashing and water bottle filling stations; plexiglass desk shields and dividers; stockpiles of health and safety equipment and PPE, including touchless thermometers, face masks, face shields, gloves, hand sanitizer, and disinfecting wipes; directional signage in hallways; safety signage to indicate maximum occupancy and encourage mask wearing, physical distancing, and frequent hand washing; and creation of outdoor learning spaces.

“Based on current Public Health guidelines, we are excited to resume in-person learning for families who choose to return their students to campus,” said Glendale Unified Board of Education President Dr. Armina Gharpetian. “We are confident that the health and safety measures being implemented across our district are effective at keeping our students, employees, families, and community safe.”

“I am incredibly proud of our dedicated administrators, teachers, and staff who have gone above and beyond to ensure our students receive continuity of education in a distance learning environment over the past year. We will continue to work together and support our educators, students, and families as we pivot to hybrid learning.” said Glendale Unified Superintendent Dr. Vivian Ekchian.