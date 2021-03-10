Hye Hopes Completes Phase 1 of Educational Programs for Displaced Youth from Artsakh

YEREVAN—Hye Hopes, Inc., a nonprofit based in Burbank, California, was established in November of 2020 with the mission of providing equitable and sustainable learning resources along with teacher professional development and social emotional services for the forcibly displaced youth of Artsakh and Syunik Marz.

Hye Hopes is pleased to announce the successful completion of its first phase in Kapan, the capital of the Syunik region on March 12 – with four classrooms serving students from 3rd through 10th grades in learning POD’s of 12 students with an eight week program. The Hye Hopes initiative provided laptops, projectors, printers, and supplies to support the students with remote synchronized instruction by teachers from California and throughout the United States of America. In addition to providing remote educational instruction and resources for the students, the Hye Hopes program provides training for our volunteer teachers as well as teachers in Armenia in areas of remote learning such as setting up Zoom, Google Classrooms and Mental Health.

Hye Hopes also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies with the aim of bringing Hye Hope’s educational content to satellite TUMO Box locations during school hours. “Our team is enthusiastic to ensure educational resources and innovative opportunities are delivered to students in the Syunik region and to collaborate with TUMO within the Syunik Marz,” said Greg Krikorian, Founder of Hye Hopes, Inc.

On his most recent trip to the Syunik Marz, Krikorian, visited over 20 schools in the cities of Kapan, Meghri, Goris, and Sisian in order to provide a needs assessment and help develop strategic areas for Hye Hopes to best continue supporting the Armenian youth. “Our teachers, staff, parents and students are grateful for Hye Hopes during challenging times for Armenia. Our students were eager and excited to work on the new laptops, which for many of them it is their first time working on Lenovo & HP Laptops,” stated Lusine Zarkaryan, Principal of N1 School in Kapan.

The Hye Hopes team is excited to begin the second phase of the project in Kapan. The eight week learning session will officially begin on March 23rd in the Kapan region. More funds are needed to continue and expand the Hye Hopes initiative. To donate or for more information please visit the website.