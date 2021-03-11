Community Rallies in Support of ACF, Raising Over $300,000

Every year around this time, the Armenian Cultural Foundation hosts a gala banquet to showcase its activities and to thank its supporters for their generous contributions that enable the organization to advance it mission.
This year, however, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ACF was unable to host its annual gala. That did not stop the organization’s benefactors who rallied behind the organization, which in a span of few short weeks, once again, was able to bring a cross-section of the community together, and raised $322,500 for its activities.
“On behalf of the ACF, I would like to wholeheartedly thank our generous contributors for their continued faith in the organization and its mission,” said Avedik Izmirlian, the chair of the ACF Board of Directors. “We understand that the past year has been a difficult for everyone, but your support signals your unwavering commitment to advancing our national aspirations. We will continue to propel projects that will educate and empower our youth both here in the Western U.S. and in the homeland.”
Earlier this year the ACF announced that in addition to continuing its regular support for educational and cultural project here and in Armenia, its plans to assist those impacted by the devastating Artsakh War.
During this past year, the ACF opened its centers around the Western U.S. to rally the community and provide support to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Centers in Glendale, Burbank, Pasadena, La Crescenta and Montebello become relief headquarters from where essential supplies and food were delivered to community members in need.
The devastating explosion in Lebanon last summer, also prompted the ACF to join in the community-wide effort to provide relief to our compatriots affected by the tragedy. In June, the ACF donated to Lebanon’s needy Armenians as COVID relief.
A Heartfelt Thank You
$100,000
Mr. & Mrs. Varant and Hoori Melkonian
$50,000
Mr. & Mrs. Sarkis and Noune Sepetjian
$10,000
Mr. & Mrs. Levon and Silva Kirakosian
Mr. & Mrs. Hovsep and Elizabeth Boyajian
Mr. & Mrs. Meher and Satig Der Ohanessian
$5,000
Mr. & Mrs. Gevik and Paola Baghdassarian and Mr. & Mrs. Peter and Ruby Baghdassarian, In memory of Hacop Baghdassarian
Mr. & Mrs. Garo and Sosse Eshgian
Mr. & Mrs. Bedig and Maro Fermanian
Mr. & Mrs. Vahe and Eva Garibian
Mr. & Mrs. Charles and Julia Ghailian
Mr. & Mrs. Berdj and Mary Karapetian
Mr. & Mrs. Raffi and Aline Kradjian
Khatchaturian Foundation
$3,000
Mr. & Mrs. Raffi and Silva Kendirjian
$2,500
Mr. & Mrs. John and Pattyl Kasparian
Dr. & Mrs. Sarkis and Tamara Arevian
Mr. & Mrs. Vatche and Natalie Chadarevian
ANONYMOUS
Mr. & Mrs. Angelo and Lori Ghailian
Mr. Carlo Ghailian
Golden State Bank
Dr. & Mrs. Viken and Nora Hovsepian
Mr. Mike Sarian
Mr. Koko Topalian
Mr. & Mrs. Vahe and Shakeh Vartanian
$2,000
Koundakjian Family, In memory of Varoujan Koundakjian
Mr. & Mrs. Avedik and Ankine Izmirlian
Mr. & Mrs. Vahik and Alice Petrossian, In memory of Hacob and Mina Shirvanian
$1,500
Mr. & Mrs. Hayko and Mariana Aldzikyan
Mr. & Mrs. Vicken and Nono Apelian
Mr. & Mrs. Kevork and Houry Aposhian
Mr. & Mrs. Shant and Tamar Baboujian
Mr. & Mrs. Joseph and Hourig Baghdadlian
Ms. Lena Bedikian
Mr. & Mrs. Vahe and Arda Benlian
Mr. & Mrs. Sako and Rebecca Berberian
Mr. & Mrs. Mardig and Nora Bouldoukian
Mr. & Mrs. Ronnie and Agie Gharibian
Mr. & Mrs. Garo and Talin Ghazarian
Mr. Vicken Gulesserian
Mr. & Mrs. Jack and Lori Hadjinian
Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church
Mr. & Mrs. Vahe and Hasmig Hovaguimian
Mr. & Mrs. Harout and Laura Kamberian
Mr. & Mrs. Ara and Silva Khatchikian
Anonymous
Mr. & Mrs. Jack and Berjouhi Nakkashian
Mr. & Mrs. Raffi and Souzy Ohanian
Mrs. Hermineh Pakhanians
Mr. & Mrs. Joe and Nvair Samuelian
Mr. & Mrs. Garbis and Lorig Titizian
Mr. & Mrs. Khatchig and Mariam Yeretzian
Mr. & Mrs. George and Araxi Titizian
Mr. & Mrs. Harout and Betty Donoyan
Drs. Khodam and Carmen Rosdomian
Mr. & Mrs. Mark and Margaret Shirin
Mr. Garo Ispendjian
ARAMCO Imports Inc.
St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic Church
Mr. and Mrs. Ara and Maro Papazian
Mr. Arman Melkonian
Mr. & Mrs. Vahe and Silva Melkonian
Mr. & Mrs. Hagop and Liz Tufenkjian
Mr. Khatchig Titizian
NASA Services Inc.
Mr. Arto Keuleyan
Drs. Christopher and Laurie Chalian
Mr. and Mrs. Sevak and Jurgita Khatchadourian
Mr. & Mrs. Garo and Nirva Kamarian
Mrs. Haygush Keghinian-Kohler
$1,000
Mr. & Mrs. Sarkis and Seta Kargodorian
Mr. & Mrs. Ara and Tina Shabanian
Mr. & Mrs. Kevin and Edith Ouzounian
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.