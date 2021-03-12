Death Notice: Dikran (Dicky) Zavzavadjian

DIKRAN (DICKY) ZAVZAVADJIAN
Born in 1967, Beirut, Lebanon
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, son, brother, nephew, cousin, son-in-law and relative Dikran Zavzavadjian, who passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021, in Beirut, after a short illness.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 13, 12 p.m., at St. Neshan Armenian Cathedral, in Beirut, Lebanon.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 14, at St. Leon Armenian Cathedral, 3325 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank, CA 91504.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Gaelle (Kibranian) Zavzavadjian and daughter, Mikaella (Lebanon)
Parents, Hrant and Bibi Zavzavadjian (Lebanon)
Sister, Leda and Sarkis Keuchguerian and children, Natasha, Peter and Raissa (Lebanon)
Uncle and aunt, Hratch and Sonia Zavzavadjian (Lebanon)
Cousin, Serge Zavzavadjian and family
Cousin, Berge Zavzavadjian and family
Cousin, Ara Zavzavadjian-Adjemian and family (France)
In-laws, Paul and Pero Kibranian (Oman)
Sister-in-law, Gina and Garo Keuchguerian and family (Lebanon)
And the entire Zavzavadjian, Kibranian, Keuchguerian, Nigoghossian, Garmirian, Melkessetian, Azarian, Kouladjian and Yeramian families, relatives and friends.
